The third edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) will kickstart on Friday, with the highly-anticipated clash between defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Giants (GG) at Vadodara. No change in the format of the tournament has been brought in ahead of the new edition, with all five teams playing against each other twice before the knockouts begin. The tournament will take place till March 15, with the final set to take place in Brabourne Stadium.

A total of four teams will head into the playoffs, where the top two will compete against each other in the Qualifier 1, for a place in the final. The 3rd and 4th placed teams will square off in Eliminator. The winner of the Eliminator will take on the loser of Qualifier 1 in Qualifier 2. The winner of both Qualifiers will then clash in the title decider.

Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 Full Schedule:

February 14, Friday - Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 1st Match, Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara, 07:30 PM IST

February 15, Saturday - Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, 2nd Match, Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara, 07:30 PM IST

February 16, Sunday - Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz, 3rd Match, Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara, 07:30 PM IST

February 17, Monday - Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 4th Match, Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara, 07:30 PM IST

February 18, Tuesday - Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians, 5th Match, Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara, 07:30 PM IST

February 19, Wednesday - UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals, 6th Match, Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara, 07:30 PM IST

Advertisement

February 21, Friday - Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians, 7th Match, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 07:30 PM IST

February 22, Saturday - Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz, 8th Match, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 07:30 PM IST

February 24, Monday - Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz, 9th Match, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 07:30 PM IST

February 25, Tuesday - Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, 10th Match, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 07:30 PM IST

Advertisement

February 26, Wednesday - Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz, 11th Match, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 07:30 PM IST

February 27, Thursday - Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants, 12th Match, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 07:30 PM IST

February 28, Friday - Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, 13th Match, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 07:30 PM IST

March 1, Saturday - Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals, 14th Match, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 07:30 PM IST

March 3, Monday - UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants, 15th Match, Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, 07:30 PM IST

March 6, Thursday - UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians, 16th Match, Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, 07:30 PM IST

March 7, Friday - Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals, 17th Match, Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, 07:30 PM IST

March 8, Saturday - UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 18th Match, Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, 07:30 PM IST

March 10, Monday - Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants, 19th Match, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 07:30 PM IST

March 11, Tuesday - Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 20th Match, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 07:30 PM IST

March 13, Thursday - TBC vs TBC, Eliminator, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 07:30 PM IST

March 15, Saturday - TBC vs TBC, Final, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 07:30 PM IST

WPL 2025 Telecast And Live Streaming:

The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 season will be aired live on Star Sports channels. Live Streaming will be available on JioStar (formerly Disney+ Hotstar).