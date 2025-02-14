Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2025 First Match And Opening Ceremony LIVE: The Women's Premier League 2025 kicks off on Friday with a match between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara. RCBW captain Smriti Mandhana acknowledged the impact injuries have had on the team before WPL 3 season opener but feels there is enough talent and firepower in the squad to overcome the unprecedented setbacks. The upcoming WPL season promises intense competition with matches spread across four venues: Vadodara, Bengaluru, Lucknow, and Mumbai. After six games in Vadodara, the action moves to Bengaluru, where RCB will play their first home game at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on February 21. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the Live Updates of WPL 2025 opening match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women and Gujarat Giants -