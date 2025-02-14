Defending champions Royal Chellengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on Gujarat Giants in the opening match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 in Vadodara on Friday. RCB, under the leadership for Smriti Mandhana, defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) in a thrilling final last year to win the franchise's first ever trophy. As the team bids for a second straight title, Mandhana shared her views on RCB fans. She pointed out that RCB fans, as compared to other sides, criticise their team as much as they appreciate them.

"I think for us, we don't think much about what's happening around. It is really important to focus on playing good cricket as a team, that's a culture we are trying to set as a team because the fanbase of RCB is such that appreciation and criticism will be a little more as compared to other teams. It is important for us to stick together as a group," Mandhana said on the eve of RCB's opening match.

"Who will not want people chanting RCB everywhere you travel, so that's a big positive," she added.

Ahead of the start of the season, Mandhana exuded confidence in the current roster despite the injury woes and their impact on the franchise.

"Definitely, I think injuries have had a big impact in the last one and a half, two months for us, post the auction. But yeah, I think injuries are something which is not in our hands, and luckily, we had a good auction. We have really good youngsters and people who performed really well in domestic circuits, and also, our overseas replacements are really quality players," Mandhana said in the pre-match press conference.

"So, for sure, I mean, the quality of both the sophies is unmatched. But having said that, I think playing for the people who've been injured, I think that's something which will be in our mind for sure," he added.

Virat Kohli, former captain of RCB's men's team, extended heartfelt wishes to the franchise's women's side for the WPL 2025 season.

"I would like to wish the women's team all the very best for the upcoming WPL season. It's amazing what you did last year and I just hope that you continue to ride that momentum and take that confidence into this tournament as well. There's no shortage of talent as we had seen last year as well. I'm sure that with the load off your back already of winning the title, you will go out there and express yourselves and enjoy the support you get from fans all over India. I wish you all the very best for the upcoming season," Kohli said.