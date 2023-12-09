WPL 2024 Auctions Live: Available slots for GG

Gujarat Giants' table could be the busiest during the auction as along with the biggest purse -- Rs 5.95 crore -- comes the task of finding 10 new players to rebuild their squad after a forgettable first season. Australia's Beth Mooney got injured in the first game and was ruled out with India's Sneh Rana donning the captain's hat for most part of the season. Having let go of some quality overseas players such as Sutherland, Wareham, Garth and Sophia Dunkley, the Giants will look to reinforce their bench strength.