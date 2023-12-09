Story ProgressBack to home
WPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: 30 Spots To Fill, 165 Players Go Under The Hammer
LIVE WPL 2024 Auction: Women's Premier League 2024 auctions are all set to take place on Saturday in Mumbai.
WPL Auction 2024 News Live: 165 players to go under hammer© AFP
Women's Premier League 2024 Auctions, Live Updates: Women's Premier League 2024 auctions are all set to take place on Saturday in Mumbai. A total of 165 players are set to go under the hammer in which 104 players are Indians while 61 hail from other countries. Yet, the challenge for the five WPL franchises lies in filling a mere total of 30 slots across their teams. Each team can have a maximum of 18 players in their squad. The second edition of the WPL could take place in February-March next year. (Full Coverage)
Here are the Live Updates of Women's Premier League Auctions 2024, straight from Mumbai:
- 14:02 (IST)WPL 2024 Auctions Live: Available slots for DCDelhi Capitals will have a purse of Rs 2.25 crore and have a maximum limit of adding three players, including one overseas, since their squad strength stands at 15 going into the auction.
- 13:55 (IST)WPL 2024 Auctions Live: Available slots for RCBRCB, who lost six of their eight matches in the last edition and missed the playoffs, have Rs 3.35 crore in their kitty and need another seven players, including three overseas, to complete their squad limit of 18 players. Last year's finalists Delhi Capitals may go for a fast bowler given they released the only player from Associate nations, United States' Tara Norris, who also recorded the first five-wicket haul in the competition.
- 13:48 (IST)WPL 2024 Auctions Live: Venue is all set
- 13:44 (IST)WPL 2024 Auctions Live: Available slots for GGGujarat Giants' table could be the busiest during the auction as along with the biggest purse -- Rs 5.95 crore -- comes the task of finding 10 new players to rebuild their squad after a forgettable first season. Australia's Beth Mooney got injured in the first game and was ruled out with India's Sneh Rana donning the captain's hat for most part of the season. Having let go of some quality overseas players such as Sutherland, Wareham, Garth and Sophia Dunkley, the Giants will look to reinforce their bench strength.
- 13:29 (IST)WPL 2024 Auctions Live: Other expensive playersAustralia all-rounders Annabel Sutherland and Georgia Wareham, who both played in the inaugural WPL, have a base price of Rs 40 lakh. South Africa's Shabnim Ismail and England wicketkeeper-batter Amy Jones are the other two cricketers with a base price of Rs 40 lakh. Veteran Indian cricketers Veda Krishnamurthy, Poonam Raut, Sushma Verma, Ekta Bisht, Gouher Sultana and Mona Meshram are in the auction with a base price of Rs 30 lakh.
- 12:58 (IST)WPL 2024 Auctions Live: Expensive Deandra DottinWest Indies' Deandra Dottin, who was controversially excluded from the Gujarat Giants' squad ahead of the start of the first season on medical grounds, is one of the two players with the highest reserve price of Rs 50 lakh. Irish-Australian cricketer Kim Garth, who reportedly replaced Dottin in the Giants' squad, is the other player.
- 12:53 (IST)WPL 2024 Auctions Live: Gujarat Giants aim for redemptionWith the biggest purse going into the WPL auction on Saturday, last edition's wooden-spooner Gujarat Giants will look to plug the holes ahead of the 2024 edition of the league. Gujarat Giants finished fifth and last in the inaugural edition in March, while another high-profile team Royal Challengers Bangalore finished fourth.
- 12:49 (IST)WPL 2024 Auctions Live: 165 players to go under hammerA total of 165 players -- 104 Indians and 61 overseas, including 15 from Associate nations -- will be in contention for the 30 spots, including nine for overseas in the Women's Premier League (WPL) mini-auction. The auction will feature 56 capped and 109 uncapped players.
- 12:46 (IST)WPL 2024 Auctions Live: HelloHello and welcome to our live coverage of the Women's Premier League 2024 auctions, straight from Mumbai, Maharashtra. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
