Two-time Wimbledon singles champion Andy Murray was reduced to tears amidst an overwhelming applause, after he lost in his first round men's doubles game alongside his brother Jamie Murray. The game is Murray's final men's doubles match, as the Brit had announced his retirement ahead of the tournament. Murray was showered with a glorious applause by Centre Court despite defeat, in honour of the career he has had. Murray, who has already pulled out of the Men's Singles round due to injury, was reduced to tears.

Andy Murray and brother Jamie lost 7-6 (8/6) 6-4 to John Peers and Rinky Hijikata.

"Look, it is hard because I would love to keep playing but I can't, a tearful Murray said during an on-court interview after the game. "Physically it is too tough now, all of the injuries, they have added up and they haven't been insignificant," he added.

Not a dry eye on Centre Court.



"I want to play forever, I love the sport and it's given me so much. It's taught me loads of lessons over the years I can use for the rest of my life. I don't want to stop so it is hard," he further said.

After the game, Murray was paid tribute by the crowd and a host of tennis stars in a video of his career's highlights. The three-time Grand Slam winner was congratulated by icons like Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and former mixed doubles partner Serena Williams.

Long-time rival and record Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic was present courtside to witness Murray on an emotional evening. Tennis greats of the past like John McEnroe and Martina Navratilova were also there.

The men's doubles loss is not the final game of Murray's career, as he is set to participate in the Wimbledon mixed doubles alongside fellow Brit and 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu.