July 16, 2023. 5th set, the score at 5 games to 4 in favor of Alcaraz, with the championship point on the way, there was a sudden rush in the air. Perhaps, the tennis fraternity knew a revolution was afoot. Fast-forward to July 14, 2024, the revolution is well and truly established. 21-year-old powerhouse Carlos Alcaraz etches his name in history, becoming a part of the elite group of players to win back-to-back Wimbledon titles. One of the names on that illustrious list was on the opposite side of the final result. And to quote the great Novak Djokovic on Carlos Alcaraz, "Boy, you never give up."

Alcaraz's rise to the top of the tennis world has truly been fascinating. At just 21, the Spaniard already has 4 Grand Slam wins, becoming the youngest to ever do so. And similar to another great Spaniard before him, Alcaraz's dominance stretches across grass, clay and glass. And to consider the stature of players he has beaten on the way to the titles puts into perspective just how good he has been.

With Roger Federer, it was his technical mastery. Rafael Nadal had the pace and power. Djokovic has the relentless drive. Yet somehow, Alcaraz feels like a culmination of them all. Extremely composed placement on the line. That never-say-die attitude. No room for complacency, even for a single point. This is what sets Alcaraz apart from the rest. And of course, the icing on the cake is his smiling mug at the end of every single one of his wins.

Alcaraz has risen to the top of the game. But that doesn't mean his fellow youngsters are going to make it easy for him to stay there. Over the last 5 years, we have seen the likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas, Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev, Daniil Medvedev and Matteo Berrettini rise to the top and compete with the best of the best. Alcaraz, however, is the youngest of the crop, and already probably the best all-round. But it is fair to the say the stage is set for some fiery tennis in the coming years.