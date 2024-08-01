Carlos Alcaraz vs Tommy Paul Men's Singles Live Streaming Olympics 2024: Reigning Wimbledon and French Open champion Carlos Alcaraz will take on American Tommy Paul in the quarterfinals of the men's singles tennis event at Paris Olympics. Alcaraz exited the men's doubles draw in the Round of 16 on Wednesday, alongwith partner Rafael Nadal. Alcaraz stormed into the quarter-finals after beating Roman Safiullin 6-4, 6-2 in the Round of 16 match, also yesterday. On the other hand, Tommy Paul defeated France's Corentin Moutet 7-6(6), 6-3 to book his berth against Alcaraz. Earlier, in the recently concluded Wimbledon 2024, Alcaraz had sealed a win over Paul.

When will the Carlos Alcaraz vs Tommy Paul Men's Singles Olympics 2024 match take place?

The Carlos Alcaraz vs Tommy Paul Men's Singles Olympics 2024 match will take place on Thursday, August 1 (IST).

Where will the Carlos Alcaraz vs Tommy Paul Men's Singles Olympics 2024 match take place?

The Carlos Alcaraz vs Tommy Paul Men's Singles Olympics 2024 match will take place at Stade Roland Garros, Paris.

What time will the Carlos Alcaraz vs Tommy Paul Men's Singles Olympics 2024 match take place?

The Carlos Alcaraz vs Tommy Paul Men's Singles Olympics 2024 match won't start before 5:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Carlos Alcaraz vs Tommy Paul Men's Singles Olympics 2024 match?

The Carlos Alcaraz vs Tommy Paul Men's Singles Olympics 2024 match will be telecast live on the Sports 18 Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Carlos Alcaraz vs Tommy Paul Men's Singles Olympics 2024 match?

The Carlos Alcaraz vs Tommy Paul Men's Singles Olympics 2024 match will be live streamed on the JioCinema app.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)