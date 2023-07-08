Former India captain and ex-coach Ravi Shastri was spotted enjoying a match of Wimbledon on Saturday. Shastri also shared pictures from his outing in London. "First Saturday packed centre court closed roof and a Grand slam winner on view. @carlosalcaraz. Special as always @Wimbledon," the ex-India skipper captioned the post. Carlos Alcaraz was playing his Round of 16 match in the men's singles against Nicolas Jarry at the Centre Court. Shastri has been a keen follower of the sport and this is not the first time that he watched a Wimbledon match in London.

See Shastri's post from Wimbledon:

First Saturday packed centre court closed roof and a Grand slam winner on view. @carlosalcaraz . Special as always @Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/vGZZSfTyHB — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) July 8, 2023

Ravi Shastri, who has coached the Indian cricket team team in the past, doesn't feel the current opening pairing of Rohit Sharma and Shubman would will be used by the management in the 2023 ODI World Cup.

The countdown for the mega event has begun with India looking to end the excruciating wait for an ICC title, having last lifted one in 2013. It was under MS Dhoni's leadership in 2011 that India had last tasted success in the 50-over format. However, there remain a few differences between the Indian squads in terms of the type of batters that are their in the team.

With KL Rahul out injured, Rohit and Gill have been India's go-to opening pair in ODIs. But, Shastri feels this pairing wouldn't get the go-ahead in the World Cup as none of them is a left-hander.