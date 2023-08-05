West Indies stunned Hardik Pandya-led India by four runs to bag the first T20I of the the five-match series on Thursday. Chasing a modest 150-run target at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, the tourists faltered and failed to make a comeback. Earlier, India put a good effort with the ball by restricting the West Indies at 149 for 6 in 20 overs. However, former India batter Aakash Chopra is not pleased with the captaincy of Hardik. He stated that the India captain "missed a trick" during their bowling against West Indies.

West Indies, who started really well after opting to bat, were in trouble at one stage as leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal claimed two wickets in his first over, which happened to be the fifth over of the innings. Chahal removed Kyle Mayers as LBW and then dismissed fellow opener Brandon King the same way two balls later.

Despite claiming the two wickets, Chahal was next given bowling seven overs later.

"India didn't start that well with the ball. Then came Yuzi Chahal and he picked up two wickets in an over. After that, he was stopped. In my opinion, if Yuzi Chahal didn't bowl four overs in yesterday's match despite taking two wickets in his first over, you missed a trick," said Chopra on his YouTube channel.

"I was a little disappointed because you were holding back his three overs. You could have dismissed Nicholas Pooran because he bowls very well to lefties but you stopped him. You said you will get him to bowl later. It was slightly surprising.

"Kuldeep Yadav bowled his entire quota of overs. Axar Patel bowled only two overs because a left-hander in Nicholas Pooran was playing and he could have hit him, so you didn't give him overs. At times you don't know whether having too many options is a bane or a boon."

India and West Indies will play the second T20I match at Guyana on August 6.