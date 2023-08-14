After impressing with his performance in Test cricket and now in T20Is against the West Indies, talented Indian youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal has now become the cynosure of all eyes. He was the fifth highest run-scorer in IPL 2023 batting with a strike rate of 163.61. Fresh from his exploits in the T20 event, Jaiswal made a smooth transition to Test cricket with a century on India debut and then followed it up with a half-century. Jaiswal then grabbed his opportunity in T20I cricket with an unbeaten 84 off 51 balls, his first fifty in second appearance in the shortest format.

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel believes that Jaiswal is the player for the furture and he is going to play for India across all the three formats.

"Yashasvi Jaiswal yet again has shown how good a player he is. He is probably a player of all formats. He got a hundred on Test debut and got a fifty in his second T20I," Patel told Cricbuzz after India beat West Indies in the fourth T20I.

The duo of Jaiswal and Shubman Gill stitched opening stand of 165 runs in chase 179 runs against the Caribbean side in Lauderhill.

"When you score more than 150 in an opening partnership, that 179 target looks really small. That is exactly what India did today," said the former India player.

Praising Jaiswal again, Parthiv said: "He was fearless; there was no doubt about the shot selection. It doesn't matter (to him) how he gets out. He was on top of his game. Jaiswal is the player for the future, and he will probably serve India in all three formats for a long time."

(With PTI Inputs)