Young opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal will make his India debut, as confirmed by captain Rohit Sharma, in the first Test against West Indies, starting later today in Dominica. The southpaw, who enjoyed a stellar season with the bat in the Indian Premier League (IPL) earlier this year, will open the batting with Rohit, with Shubman Gill to come in at no.3. Jaiswal will hope that he lives up to the hype and promise that he has shown in IPL, as well as the domestic circuit.

Weather Forecast

With fans expecting a cracking start to the series, the focus will also be on the rain gods in Dominca, with the sky set to remain cloudy on Day 1, as per Accuweather.

There will be 59 per cent cloud cover with the temperature set to fluctuate between 25-31 degree celsius in the morning. The cloud cover could, however, could rise up to 79 per cent in the evening.

In fact, the sky in the first four days is expected to be "partly cloudy", with the sun beaming out sparingly throughout the day.

However, the rain could play spoilsport on the final day. The match could end on a stalemate if the games goes to the final day.

Pitch Report

Over the years, toss hasn't been a huge factor at this venue, with teams batting first and second have been vicotorious.

Speaking of the pitch, the track has assisted pacers on the first day, with improved conditions for batting on the next two days.

However, as the wicket gets old, the spinners come into play on Day 4 and 5.

Record

The stadium has hosted five Test matches, with the first of them all held between West Indies and India in 2011. The game ended in a draw.

However, the venue hasn't hosted an international Test match in nearly six years when Pakistan defeated West Indies by 110 runs.

West Indies have a poor record at the venue, having won just once in five attempts at Windsor Park.

