It was a memorable day for Team India as they registered a thumping nine-wicket win over West Indies on Saturday. Opting to bat first, the hosts put up a total of 178/8 in 20 overs, despite Arshdeep Singh taking a three-wicket haul. Later, India chased down the target within just 17 overs as youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal played an unbeaten knock of 84 runs. Apart from Jaiswal, it was opener Shubman Gill, who also scored 77 runs and provided the visitors with great momentum in the chase.

After the match ended, former India opener Wasim Jaffer took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a hilarious video to describe the long and well-coordinated partnership between Jaiswal and Gill.

The duo stitched a 165-run stand for the first wicket and to explain their partnership, Jaffer shared a video of two men, showcasing a smooth and well-maintained act of juggling.

Gill and Jaiswal today Well done Team India, @imkuldeep18 with key wkts again #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/1lBSkhiQeh — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 12, 2023

Notably, this partnership between Jaiswal and Gill is the third-highest partnership for India in T20Is. The first one being 176-run stand between Deepak Hooda and Sanju Samson against Ireland in 2022, followed by the 165-run partnership between KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma against Sri Lanka in 2017.

Gill, who was struggling to get runs in the first three T20Is, said that it was important for him to go back to the basics in the match.

"In the first three matches, I could not even score 10, today (the) wicket was a bit better, so wanted to capitalise. Then when I got a good start, we just wanted to finish it," Gill said in a chat with Arshdeep.

As the five-match series is now levelled 2-2, the fifth and final T20I match will be played on Sunday, which will decide the winner.