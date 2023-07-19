Ahead of his 500th international match, former India captain Virat Kohli caught up with West Indies batting great Brian Lara at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad. After taking a 1-0 in the two-match series, India will now take on West Indies in the second and final Test, which will be the 100th game between the two sides in the longest format of the game. Ahead of the match, Kohli was greeted by 'The Prince of Trinidad' as he made his way back towards the dressing room.

In a video shared by BCCI, Lara caught up with Indian players, including Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

When in Trinidad, you do not miss catching up with the legendary Brian Lara #TeamIndia | #WIvIND | @BrianLara pic.twitter.com/t8L8lV6Cso — BCCI (@BCCI) July 19, 2023

Kohli, who has not made an overseas Test hundred since December 2018, also will be eyeing a big knock after a dogged 76 in the opener.

India outplayed West Indies in the first Test in Dominica last week, with Yashasvi Jaiswal scoring a 171 on debut.

Jaiswal, who became only the third Indian to score 150 on his debut, will be looking to extend his purple patch. Shubman Gill could only last 11 balls after dropping himself down to number three and he will be itching to go out in the middle.

Barring debutant Alick Athanaze, none of the West Indies batters were comfortable against high quality spin and are likely to struggle if the ball turns as much as it did in Dominica.

Squads: India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini