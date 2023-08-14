It was a disappointing day for Team India as they lost the series-deciding fifth T20I against West Indies on Sunday. The Hardik Pandya led-side had put up a total of 165/9 in 20 overs after opting to bat first. However, the chase turned out to be a cakewalk for the hosts as they went across the line in just 18 overs with eight wickets in hand. Despite ending up on the losing side, this series turned out to be really memorable for young batter Tilak Varma as his all-round talent got exposed during the last match.

After all the bowlers failed to break the deadly partnership between Brandon King and Nicholas Pooran, skipper Hardik handed over the ball to Tilak and the decision paid off.

Whatever he touches turns to gold



Tilak Varma can't do no wrong as he picks up the big wicket of Nicholas Pooran #WIvIND #SabJawaabMilenge #JioCinema pic.twitter.com/5lFHAP4lml — JioCinema (@JioCinema) August 13, 2023

In the 13th over, Pooran tried to go for a switch hit on Tilak's spinning delivery but failed to time it properly as the ball landed safely into the hands of Hardik, who was placed at the slip. Pooran as well as the on-field umpire were left bamboozled by the quick action and the decision was sent for a DRS review, where the third umpire declared the West Indies wicketkeeper out.

Tilak bowled a total of two overs and conceded 17 runs for one wicket.

West Indies won the five-match series 3-2 with opener Brandon King's swashbuckling 85 not out off 55 balls paving the way for a 18-over cakewalk.

Within 24 hours of producing a batting master class on a featherbed, the Indian batters, save Suryakumar Yadav's scratchy yet effective 61 off 45 balls, posted a sub-par score of 165 for nine after opting to bat on a used track that had become slower.

In reply, India's nemesis Nicholas Pooran (47 not out off 35 balls) looked way more fluent but was overshadowed by opener King as they added 107 runs for the second wicket to put West Indies on course despite three weather-related interruptions.

(With PTI Inputs)