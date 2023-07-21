Virat Kohli climbed yet another peak in international cricket as he became the first player to score a ton in his 500th international match. The former Indian cricket team captain achieved the feat on the second day of the second Test against West Indies in Trinidad. It was Kohli's 76th international ton, and his first overseas Test ton since 2018. Kohli now has 29 international tons, equalling the record of the Australian legend Don Bradman. Also, Kohli now has the most number of international tons in 500 matches, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar, who scored 75 international tons in his first 500 international matches.

Kohli now has joint second-most number of tons against West Indies. His tally of 12 centuries is only behind Sunil Gavaskar's mark of 13 centuries. South Africa's Jacques Kallis also has 12 tons.

Watch: The Moment Kohli Equalled Bradman With Terrific Ton vs West Indies

Earlier, on Day 1 of the second Test, Openers Rohit Sharma (80 off 143) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (57 off 74) shared a brisk 139-run stand to provide another perfect launch pad before the West Indies struck four times in the afternoon session to put brakes on India's scoring rate on Thursday.

Kohli (87 batting off 161) and Ravindra Jadeja (36 batting off 84) played some exquisite strokes in the final session and ensured India collected 106 runs in 33.2 overs without losing a wicket. Kohli, who got off the mark with a straight drive after consuming 20 dot balls, and headed into day two just 13 runs shy of his first hundred in an overseas Test since December 2018. Majority of his six boundaries came on the off side including a picture perfect cover drive off a Kemar Roach half-volley in the 57th over.

With PTI inputs