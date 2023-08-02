Team India claimed a 200-run victory over West Indies in the third and final ODI and clinched the three-match series with a 2-1 scoreline. The risk of benching skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, especially after the debacle in the second ODI, finally paid-off as all-rounder Hardik Pandya truly lived up to the expectations. With Ishan Kishan (77) and Shubman Gill (85) stitching a massive opening partnership, Hardik himself remained unbeaten at 70 to take India to a whopping total of 351/5 in 50 overs. Later, the hosts were bundled out for just 151.

With such a gigantic win, Team India also registered their highest ODI total without any player hitting a century. Earlier in 2005, India had scored 350/6 against Sri Lanka, where no batter had smashed a ton.

Highest ODI totals for India without an individual 100:

351/5 vs WI Tarouba 2023 350/6 vs SL Nagpur 2005 349/7 vs Pak Karachi 2004 348/5 vs Ban Dhaka 2004

Asked to bat first, India got a terrific start as openers Shubman Gill (85) and Ishan Kishan (77) stitched a record-breaking partnership of 143 runs. Apart from them, Sanju Samson and stand-in skipper Hardik also smashed 51 and 70* runs respectively, and took India to a huge total.

The chase was always out of the question and Mukesh Kumar's (3/30 in 7 overs) three-wicket burst with some quality seam bowling in the first Powerplay dashed West Indies' hopes as they were shot out for 151 in only 35.3 overs.

Gudakesh Motie (39 not out) and Alzarri Joseph (26) delayed the inevitable with a 55-run stand for the ninth wicket.

Shardul Thakur (4/37 in 6.3 overs), Jaydev Unadkat (1/16 in 5 overs) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/25 in 8 overs) were also among the wickets as the series decider turned out to be a lopsided contest.

(With PTI Inputs)