The Indian cricket team playing XI in the second ODI had a distinct change. With Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma being rested, Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan opened the innings just like in the first ODI. Sanju Samson came to bat at No. 3 while Suryakumar Yadav came to bat at no. 6. There was much expectation from Samson, whose fans have been quite vocal on social media regarding him getting chances. However, the Rajasthan Royals captain could only score nine off 19 balls before being dismissed.

Ex-BCCI selector Saba Karim, while not being too critical of Samson, mentioned that the thinking of the Indian team management while deciding the batting order left much to be desired.

"Sanju Sanju Samson is a reluctant wicketkeeper. By saying that, I am not trying to be too harsh. I have found him far more efficient as a batter than as a wicketkeeper-batter. Let's not be too harsh. Samson has not got any consistent run at a particular position. If you are thinking of him as a no. 4 or no. 5 in the middle-order, he should be played there," Saba Karim said on Jio Cinema.

"Here you are confusing everybody. When KL Rahul comes in, I am sure Ishan Kishan will not be opening. Now, even if does well while opening the innings what will it do? He will not open the innings in the World Cup."

Abhinav Mukund, who has played seven Test for India, added: "The top three are fixed. Ishan Kishan is in good form in the top order, but you don't have a backup middle-order batter so close to the World Cup. Thinking is a little muddled up."

With just one ODI to go in the series, the Indian team needs to put up a better show and wrap the series while also finding some 'answers' to the World Cup question.