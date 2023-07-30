On a day when India aspiring batters, in the absence of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, failed to capitalise on a great opportunity, there was little to cheer up the visitors in Barbados at the second ODI against West Indies on Saturday. However, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and allrounder Ravindra Jadeja lightened up the mood as they indulged in banter in the rain-hit second ODI. During one of the two rain interruptions, Chahal could be seen teasing Jadeja, who had a good laugh.

Watch: Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal Indulge In Banter. Video Is Viral



Indian team management's decision to rest skipper Rohit Sharma and premier batter Virat Kohli badly backfired as none of the World Cup hopefuls could cope with pace, bounce and turn against the West Indies, managing a dismal 180 in 40.5 overs in the rain-hit second ODI on Saturday. Losing five wickets for 23 runs in just 7.2 overs after opening stand of 90 between Ishan Kishan (55 off 55 balls) and Shubman Gill (34 off 49 balls) became India's undoing after the West Indies skipper Shai Hope opted to bowl.

The loss of momentum hurt India dearly but more than that, the rationale behind Rohit and Kohli's forced break with only 10 months left before the big event, didn't make much sense. Not to forget that the failures left more questions than answers.

There were two rain-delays but West Indies bowlers never let their intensity drop in an impressive display.

While Kishan, who will not open during World Cup, consolidated his case for selection as second wicket-keeper (provided KL Rahul gets fit for World Cup) with a second successive half-century, the same couldn't be said about Sanju Samson (9 off 19 balls) and Axar Patel (1 off 8 balls).

Promoted as Nos 3 and 4 to keep the left-right combination going, both players struggled not only against short-ball tactic employed by Jayden Seales (1/28 in 6 overs), Alzarri Joseph (2/35 from 7 overs) and Romario Shepherd (3/37 in 8 overs) but also the grip, turn and bounce that spinners Gudakesh Motie (3/36 in 9.3 overs) and Yannic Cariah (1/25 in 5 overs) generated.

With PTI inputs