Team India's decision to rest star batter Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma backfired as the visitors were comprehensively beaten at the expense of West Indies in the second ODI on Saturday. Just like the first ODI, the Indian team management decided to alter the batting line-up with Ishan Kishan opening the batting with Shubman Gill. Ishan Kishan (55) and Shubman Gill (34) added 90 runs for the first wicket, before the visitors suffered a batting collapse. India were bowled out for 180, before West Indies crossed the finishing line with ease.

Former India selector Saba Karim slammed the management, saying that the chopping and changing has caused confusion over the batting order, which might cause issues in the lead up to the World Cup.

"The regular players also need time to face these challenges. At no.4, you are hoping that Shreyas Iyer will come, but he will also need time to get going. Who is your back-up there? Is it Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan or Sanju Samson? Because if they are, you have to design the batting order that way. Batting first was a challenge for us and it was good that we had the chance today, but it would've been ideal if we had the right batting order," Karim said on Jio Cinema.

On the decision to rest Rohit and Kohli, Karim said that if the management didn't want the star batters to play, they should've picked fresh faces for the tour.

"Also, why are Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli not playing? What's the point of taking them with the side if they're not playing? Why not take fresh faces then? Ideally, they should be playing because World Cup is near, you don't have much time left," he added.

Kohli did not get the chance to bat in the first ODI, while Rohit played an unbeaten cameo after coming to bat at no. 7.

Both are expected to feature in the series decider on Monday.