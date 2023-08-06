Veteran cricketer Abhinav Mukund has backed the Hardik Pandya-led Team India to bounce back in the second T20I against West Indies on Monday. India trail West Indies 0-1 in the five-match series, following their defeat in the series opener on Thursday. India captain Hardik has been under criticism for his tactics during the match, which India lost by four wickets. However, Mukund has thrown his weight behind Hardik as he is leading a young team with a lot of fresh faces.

"I don't think you should read too much into this defeat because I felt India are playing a young team. They are playing a T20 after a long time with Hardik Pandya at the helm, a lot of new faces, and a new batting order as such," Mukund said on Jio Cinema.

Mukund further suggested that Hardik and his men got their approach right, but their execution wasn't sound.

"No senior players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, and no Bumrah and Shami with the ball. I don't see too much of a concern. I feel India approached the game well. They made a few mistakes in the end but overall the approach, if it comes out right, I think India will turn out on the winning side," he added.

This T20 series against the West Indies gives India the best chance to check out their shortest format options as it would become important next year with the World Cup being held in the Americas (West Indies and United States).

Advertisement

India T20I Squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.