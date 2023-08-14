Brandon King's unbeaten knock of 85 off 55 balls shattered Team India's dream of clinching the five-match T20I series against West Indies on Sunday. After restricting the visitors to 165/9 in 20 overs, West Indies made a mockery of the target and chased it down in just 18 overs. King's 85-run knock also got huge support from Nicholas Pooran, who smashed 47 runs off 35 deliveries. West Indies claimed the five-match series 3-2 and Pooran walked away with the Player of the Series award.

After claiming a historic win, the West Indies wicketkeeper could not attend the post-match presentation as he had to catch his flight. However, Pooran expressed his excitement in a quirky way through an Instagram reel.

Taking to the social media platform, Pooran posted a reel along with his fellow teammate Akeal Hosein, where both of them did the 'zipping up the mouth' gesture. "If you know you know," the caption of the reel read.

This gesture by the Caribbean did not go well with the Indian fans as they expressed disappointment regarding the same in the comments.

Pooran had a brilliant outing with the bat as he emerged as the highest run-scorer of the five-match T20I series with a total of 176 runs.

Earlier during the third T20I, the West Indies star got dismissed for 20 and India skipper Hardik Pandya took this as an opportunity to rattle Pooran.

"Nicky (Pooran) didn't come out to bat and that allowed us to keep our pacers back, also allowed Axar to bowl his four overs. If Nicky wants to hit, let him hit me and that was the plan, I enjoy such competition. I know he is going to hear this and will come hard at me in the fourth T20I," Hardik has said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Pooran was certainly a star for West Indies in the T20I series against India.