The countdown for the first ODI between India and West Indies has begun, with fans and experts contemplating which players will make it to the playing XI. In the absence of Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul, the wicket-keeper's spot is wide open, with both Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson in contention. It was a similar case in the Test series, where Kishan was preferred over KS Bharat. As far as the ODI team selection is concerned, veteran Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik feels Kishan will beat Samson to the sole wicket-keeper's spot.

In terms of international experience, Samson and Ishan have represented India 11 and 14 matches respectively. While Samson is a more experienced player overall, Karthik feels Ishan will get the nod in the playing XI being a left-hander.

"There is a chance that between Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson could be the choice for the second wicket-keeper. Ishan Kishan is slightly ahead because India lack left-handers. So, there is a great chance that he could be up there. He would also be the reserve backup opener," Karthik said in a chat on Cricbuzz.

Having already impressed with his batting against West Indies in the Test series, Ishan has given a big boost to his chances of getting picked in the team for the first ODI. The wicket-keeper batter didn't just earn plaudits from skipper Rohit Sharma for his skills with the bat but was also praised for his wicket-keeping.

"Ishan is a very talented guy. We've seen it in the short career that he's had for India. He recently made 200 runs in limited-overs (ODI against Bangladesh last December). He has the game and the talent and we have to harness that talent," Rohit had said over Ishan's selection in Test Team.

"So we need to give (him) opportunities. He's a left-handed batter and likes to play a lot of aggressive cricket."

The first ODI between India and West Indies will be held on July 27.