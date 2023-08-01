After facing a six-wicket defeat in the second ODI against West Indies, Team India has arrived in Trinidad for the third and final match of the series. The Rohit Sharma-led team will aim to clinch a victory as the series is now levelled at 1-1. Ahead of the match, the team reached their hotel in Trinidad and received a great surprise as former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo came to greet the players. The moment became more special as Bravo was accompanied by his adorable son.

In a video shared by BCCI, the West Indies great was seen meeting and greeting the likes of Rohit Sharma, Axar Patel as the players were also delighted to see Bravo and his cute son. Bravo also reunited with his Chennai Super Kings teammates Ravindra Jadeja and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Talking about Bravo, the star all-rounder recently featured in the Major League Cricket for the Texas Super Kings. The tournament ended on Sunday (Monday IST) with MI New York winning the title against Seattle Orcas.

Coming back to Team India, the visitors will be hoping the experiment of trying out Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav in the middle-order works when they take on the West Indies in the ODI series decider in Tarouba.

India, who have not lost an ODI series to West Indies since 2006, face a rare series defeat after their move to rest skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli backfired in the second game in Barbados.

Following the ODIs, both teams will be squaring off against each other in the five-match T20I series.

Advertisement

(With PTI Inputs)