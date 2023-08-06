Team India's batting will be under the scanner once again as the visitors look to return to winning ways against West Indies and level the T20I series. West Indies lead the five-match series 1-0, after having won the series-opener by 4 runs on Thursday. Chasing a modest target of 150, India suffered a batting collapse and were restricted to 145/9 in 20 overs. Debutant Tilak Varma impressed with a 22-ball 39. Debutant pacer Mukesh Kumar had a tough outing with the ball as he failed to pick a wicket and conceded 24 runs in the three overs. Hoping to level the series, India could make a few changes to their XI.

Here's what we think could be India's XI for the second T20I vs West Indies:

Yashasvi Jaiswal: After a dream start to his Test career, which saw him slam a century on his debut, Jaiswal will hope for a similar, if not better, start to his T20I career. He is likely to replace Axar Patel in the XI.

Ishan Kishan: The wicketkeeper-batter scored a fifty in all three matches. However, he had a poor outing with the bat in the first T20I. Kishan will hope to put on a show in the second T20I.

Shubman Gill: After a blistering season with the bat in the Indian Premier League, Gill's form has dipped in the ongoing tour. He will hope to put on a better show in the first T20I.

Suryakumar Yadav: India's designated vice-captain for the series, Suryakumar Yadav, has had a miserable tour so far. He scored 21 runs in the first T20Is but will aim to get a big knock under his belt.

Sanju Samson: After scoring a brilliant fifty in the ODI series decider, Samson seemed to have picked up the momentum, heading into the T20Is. However, he got run out on a score of 12 in the first T20Is. With four games left to play in the tour, Samson will look to make the most of them.

Tilak Varma: The southpaw dazzled on his debut, and showed glimpse of a bright future. With India struggling in chase, Tilak made an instant impact, scoring 39 off 22 balls, to steady the ship. He will look to follow it up with a big knock in the second match.

Hardik Pandya: The skipper has been under criticism for his leadership in the first T20I. He will look to silence his critics this time around.

Kuldeep Yadav: The left-arm wrist spinner had an impressive outing in the four white-ball matches so far. He has picked up eight wickets so far, and will look to increase his tally of wickets in the games to come.

Arshdeep Singh: The 24-year-old pacer is known for brilliant death bowling. Coming from an impressive County stint, Arshdeep took two wickets, but was slightly expensive. He is likely to retain his place

Umran Malik: The young lethal pacer had a forgetful outing in the ODIs and will aim for redemptions in the shortest format. Known for his blistering pace, Umran is likely to replace Axar Patel in the Indian XI.

Yuzvendra Chahal: The veteran leg-spinner led India's charge in the bowling department, picking two wickets in three overs. Chahal would look to carry forward the momentum as he is likely to play a huge role in India's bid for the Asia Cup and World Cup.