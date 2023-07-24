Story ProgressBack to home
India vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 5: India To Mount Charge For Clean Sweep vs 2-Down West Indies
WI vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 5, Live: West Indies will begin the fifth and final day of the ongoing Test against India from 76/2.
IND vs WI Live Updates, 2nd Test, Day 5: WI need 289 runs to win on Day 5© AFP
WI vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 5, Live Updates:West Indies will begin the fifth and final day of the ongoing Test against India from 76/2. Currently, the hosts have Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Jermaine Blackwood standing unbeaten at the crease, needing 289 runs to win. Earlier on Day 4, Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Kraigg Brathwaite and Kirk McKenzie to put India on top against West Indies in the latter's chase of 365 runs. India declared their second innings at 181 for 2, setting a 365-run target for hosts. At the start of the day, Mohammed Siraj registered a five-wicket haul as India bundled out West Indies for 255 runs, taking a first innings lead of 183. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of Day 5 of the 2nd Test match between India and West Indies, straight from Trinidad:
2nd Test, India in West Indies, 2 Test Series, 2023, Jul 20, 2023
Day 4 | Stumps
WI
255&76/2 (32.0)
IND
438&181/2d
Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad
West Indies won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 2.38
% chance to win
IND 50%
Draw 46%
WI 4%
Batsman
Tagenarine Chanderpaul
24* (98)
Jermaine Blackwood
20 (39)
Bowler
Mohammed Siraj
24/0 (8)
Ravichandran Ashwin
33/2 (11)
