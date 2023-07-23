Story ProgressBack to home
India vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 4: India Aim To Bundle Out West Indies Early
WI vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 4 Live: West Indies will resume play at 229/5 against India (438) on Day 4 of the second and final Test at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad on Saturday
IND vs WI Live, 2nd Test, Day 4: Team India eye early wickets on Sunday.© AFP
WI vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 4 Live: West Indies will resume play at 229/5 against India (438) on Day 4 of the second and final Test at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad on Sunday. The hosts trail the visitors by 209 runs, with Alick Athanaze and Jason Holder unbeaten on 37 and 11, respectively. Earlier, Kraigg Brathwaite's innings of 75 typified the home side's purposeful, if unattractive, demeanour in the aftermath of their three-day innings humiliation in Dominica a week earlier. For India, Ravindra Jadeja has taken two wickets, while Ravichandran Ashwin, Mukesh Kumar and Mohammed Siraj have bagged one each. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of Day 4 of the 2nd Test match between India and West Indies, straight from Trinidad:
2nd Test, India in West Indies, 2 Test Series, 2023, Jul 20, 2023
Day 3 | Stumps
WI
229/5 (108.0)
IND
438
Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad
West Indies won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 2.12
% chance to win
IND 46%
Draw 51%
WI 3%
Batsman
Alick Athanaze
37* (111)
Jason Holder
11 (39)
Bowler
Mukesh Kumar
35/1 (14)
Ravindra Jadeja
37/2 (25)
- 18:32 (IST)IND vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 4 Live: What happened on Day 3?Debutant Mukesh Kumar removed Kirk McKenzie before rain forced early Lunch on Saturday. In the second session, Ravichandran Ashwin removed Kraigg Brathwaite to provide India the much-needed breakthrough. The West Indies skipper fell for 75 runs. In the third session, Mohammed Siraj bowled Joshua Da Silva after Ravindra Jadeja got the wicket of Jermaine Blackwood. However, India failed to take any wicket with the new ball on Day 3. Check highlights HERE
- 18:09 (IST)Welcome guys!Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of Day 4 of the second Test match between India and West Indies, straight from Trinidad. The match hangs in balance as West Indies are 229 for 5, still trailing India by 209 runs. Stay connected for all the live updates.
