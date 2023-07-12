The Indian cricket team might be a powerhouse in world cricket but its inability to go the distance in ICC events is hurting even the most ardent of fanbases. As the Indian team begins a new cycle of the World Test Championship with a 2-match series against West Indies, skipper Rohit Sharma was asked to pick that 'one thing' that he feels the team has been missing, in pursuit of the most coveted titles. For Rohit, it was the availability of players.

"Firstly, I want everyone to be available. All my players, I want them to be available 100 percent. I don't want any injury concerns. That's first and foremost," he said in a press conference on the eve of the first Test against West Indies.

In the WTC final against Australia, India missed the services of Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul, all because of injuries. If India are to win the next WTC final, Rohit feels the availability of such star players is very important.

Speaking of India's performances in recent times, the Hitman felt that his team has ticked quite a few boxes but hasn't had luck going his way.

"I feel that as long as you keep ticking the boxes, keep playing good cricket, things will fall into place. Overall the years, we have done a lot of good things. It's just that sometimes you want luck to be on your side as well. Over the last five-six years, we have probably won everywhere, but yes, winning championships are important as well. Until we get that championship, we are going to keep fighting hard for it," he opined.

