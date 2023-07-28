As expected, India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson did not find a place in the XI for the first ODI against West Indies on Thursday. Instead of him, Ishan Kishan was asked to keep the wickets in the absence of Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul. However, Kishan did repay the trust shown by the management, scoring a brilliant half-century after opening the batting for India during the modest chase of 115. Kishan scored 52 off 46 balls as India chased down the total inside 23 overs.

Former India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Subramaniam Badrinath took a sly dig at the management for ignoring Sanju in the first ODI.

Taking to Twitter, Badrinath shared a photo of Suryakumar Yadav, who wearing Samson's jersey during the match, with a caption: "Looks like the only way Sanju can find a place in the XI".

Looks like the only way Sanju can find a place in the XI #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/cAvGfgl3fu — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) July 28, 2023

In the second ODI, India will be expected to return to its set batting order as it aims to put up a much-improved show with the willow and take an unassailable lead in the three-match series.

Rohit Sharma will come out to open with Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli will be seen padded to come at one drop.

Despite his impressive fifty, Kishan will have to bat in the middle order.

With 11 more matches left before the opening World Cup game against Australia in Chennai on October 8 (as per the current schedule), India would aim at a settled combination and hence too much experimentation might not be what the doctor would order.

(With PTI Inputs)

