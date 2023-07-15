Rohit Sharma finally put an end to poor form, scoring a century in the first Test against West Indies in Dominica. Reaching the triple-digit score would do good to the confidence of the India skipper who was struggling to score big for a while now. Reacting to Rohit's century, India great Anil Kumble heaped praise on the veteran batter but also asserted that, for him, the Hitman was never out of form. For Jumbo, Rohit wasn't exactly 'out of form', even in the World Cup Test Championship final and the Indian Premier League.

In a chat on Jio Cinema, after Rohit brought up his ton, Kumble said that the India skipper looked determined to do well from the first ball he faced.

"You saw from Ball 1, the moment he stepped out, he knew he had to play a different kind of an innings, it was not the kind of pitch where the ball was coming onto the bat. Rohit likes the pace, even when the fast bowlers bowled those short deliveries, it was not coming on. He was happy to stay restrained and then, yes, on a couple of occasions, he took on the bowlers and hit them over the top," Kumble said.

Kumble feels that even though Rohit didn't get big scores in the WTC final against Australia and the IPL, he wasn't in poor form.

"Yes, wonderful innings, much-needed for Rohit because it was not that he was out of form. Even in the WTC, he was looking really good, yes, he got out but he was looking good. Even in the IPL, he was looking good every time he went out there. You could make out that when someone is not in form, and he was never like that. I am glad that he could put his head down and get the hundred," he explained.