Team India will aim for redemption in the third T20I against West Indies on Tuesday. The Hardik Pandya-led side will be coming to this clash after facing a two-wicket defeat in the second T20I, going down 0-2 in the five-match series. In the ongoing series, Team India gave chance to Sanju Samson, who smashed a half-century in third ODI but failed to repeat his heroics in the first two T20I matches. Former India opener Aakash Chopra has come up with a warning for Samson, stating that he should not waste his chance, or else he will be replaced by wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma.

Samson scored 51 in the third ODI against West Indies. However, he was dismissed for 12 and 7 in the first and second T20I respectively.

"Sanju Samson - don't waste your chance. If you waste your chance, you will remember it later. It is not that if Ishan Kishan goes from the top, Sanju cannot go from below. Both can go and Jitesh Sharma can come," said Chopra on his YouTube channel.

During the second T20I, aggressive T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav failed to provide Team India with the momentum as he was run-out for 1. Chopra stated that Surya should be more careful while making the calls for a single.

"Suryakumar Yadav, you can't doubt the player, got run out in one match. He should have said 'No' in the last match. It was a non-existent single. It was Ishan Kishan's mistake, in my opinion, but whoever gets out in the end is at fault," said Chopra.

"So if Suryakumar had refused and in that if Ishan had gotten out, so be it. Surya getting out didn't really work out for India. Tilak Varma is playing well at No. 4, so let's not talk about him," he added.

After going down 0-2, Team India will look to bounce back in the third T20I match on Tuesday at the Providence Stadium, Guyana