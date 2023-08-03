India defeated West Indies by 200 runs in the third and final ODI match in Trinidad to clinch the series 2-1. The series saw the guests rotating their players with the batting order also getting shuffled. While in the first game opener Rohit Sharma batted at number seven and Virat Kohli didn't get an opportunity to bat despite India losing five wickets, the second and third games had both the veterans being rested. 15 out of the 16 players who were selected for the ODI series got a chance to feature in at least one game. The player overlooked was Yuzvendra Chahal.

Leg-spinner Chahal didn't play a single match in the ODI series against West Indies. In the spin department, India did give chances to Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja but Chahal was not considered in any of the games.

However, all-rounder Shardul Thakur believes the leg-spinner is a proven performer and he would not be demoralised by the snub.

"Chahal is a very good player, he has performed for years and proved himself. But whether to play him or not is the management's decision," said Shardul after the third ODI against West Indies.

"The sort of player he is whenever he will play he will perform. He picks up wickets in every match that he plays. I don't think he will be demoralised by not playing one series," he added.

India had won the first game by five wickets before West Indies bounced back with a six-wicket win in the second game. The third match was thoroughly dominated by India as they posted a mammoth total of 351 for 5 batting first and then bundled out West Indies for 151.