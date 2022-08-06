Team India will take on West Indies in the fourth T20I of the five-match series in Lauderhill, Florida on Saturday. India lead the series 2-1, having won the ODI series 3-0 last month. Ahead of the fourth T20I, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya caught up with his former Mumbai Indians teammate Kieron Pollard. Hardik was rested for the ODI series, before returning to the team for the T20Is. Recently, Hardik visited Pollard's house and shared photos on social media. In the photos, Hardik can be seen posing alongside Pollard and his family.

"No trip to the Caribbean is complete without a visit to the King's home. Polly my favourite and your beautiful family, thank you for hosting me my brother @KieronPollard55," Hardik captioned the post.

No trip to the Caribbean is complete without a visit to the King's home Polly my favourite and your beautiful family, thank you for hosting me my brother @KieronPollard55 pic.twitter.com/pGdhNX0n6l — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) August 4, 2022

The fourth and fifth T20Is will both be played in Florida on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Hardik, who is India's vice-captain for the ongoing series, credited skipper Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid for ensuring increased freedom, flexibility and communication for the players.

"Ro gives you a lot of flexibility and freedom which is his strength throughout his captaincy stint whenever I have played with him," Hardik Pandya said after India took a 2-1 lead in the five-match series against Windies.

"Here as well, a lot of credit goes to him and Rahul Dravid the way they have got the team together and making sure a lot of positive mindset comes in and players are feeling secure; they are not looking over their shoulder; making sure they are getting ample chances; they are getting told as well if they are not playing, and that is something which is commendable," Pandya added.