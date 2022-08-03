India batter Suryakumar Yadav played a match-winning knock of 76 runs in third T20I against West Indies, at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts on Tuesday. After helping Team India gain a 2-1 lead in the five-match series, Suryakumar showcased a sweet gesture towards his supporters, which took the internet by storm. The BCCI took to Twitter to post a video of the batter, appreciating his fans in the crowd by shaking hands and giving them autographs.

In the video, some fans could also be seen the taking selfies with Suryakumar.

"Match-winning knock Heartwarming gesture @surya_14kumar appreciates the support of the fans after #TeamIndia's win in the third T20I!" tweeted BCCI.

Heartwarming gesture ☺️@surya_14kumar appreciates the support of the fans after #TeamIndia's win in the third T20I!#WIvIND pic.twitter.com/LYj9tNBVJH — BCCI (@BCCI) August 3, 2022

"Really happy with the way things went. Was important for someone to bat 15-17 overs after Rohit went back inside. We saw yesterday what happened in the second innings. Was important for someone to bat deep and win the game, that's what I've focused on. Just backed myself and enjoying it," said Suryakumar in a post-match presentation after being adjudged Man of the Match.

Coming to the match, Team India chased down the target of 165 with one over to spare and seven wickets in hand. Suryakumar Yadav was the star for India with his knock of 76 runs, taking the visitors to victory, helping them gain a 2-1 lead in the ongoing T20I series.

Both the teams will now be squaring off for the fourth T20I on August 6 at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida.