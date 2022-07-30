India captain Rohit Sharma was in fine touch in the first T20I against West Indies and he went on to play a knock of 64 runs off just 44 balls with the help of 7 fours and 2 sixes. Along the course of this innings, Rohit surpassed New Zealand batter Martin Guptill to become the leading run-scorer in men's T20Is. Rohit now has 3,443 runs in the shortest format in 129 matches with 27 fifties and 4 centuries.

On the other hand, Guptill has 3,399 runs in 116 matches with the help of 20 fifties and 3 centuries. Rohit's average is 32.48 while Guptill's average is 32.37.

Former India skipper Virat Kohli is in the third spot with 3,308 runs to his name in 99 matches at an astounding average of 50.12.

Ireland's Paul Stirling is in the fourth spot on the list with 2,894 runs while Australia captain Aaron Finch is in the fifth spot with 2,855 runs.

Talking about the first T20I between India and West Indies, the former batted first and posted 190/6 in 20 overs. Rohit played a 64-run knock, while Dinesh Karthik played an unbeaten 41-run knock off just 19 balls with the help of 4 fours and 2 sixes.

With the ball in hand, Arshdeep Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravi Bishnoi returned with two wickets each as India registered a 68-run win after reducing West Indies to 122/8 in 20 overs.