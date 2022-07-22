Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris feels Shardul Thakur will find it difficult to get back into the Indian team, especially with the emergence of Hardik Pandya. Shardul, who did not feature in the white-ball series against England, is one of the five pacers in the 16-member Indian squad for the ODI series against the West Indies. Meanwhile, Hardik has been excellent form for India, and was named the 'Man of the Series' against England. However, Styris feels Shardul isn't as good as star all-rounder Hardik, and will have to fight his way back into the team.

"That's the one thing he has to his advantage is that he bats. The downside is the emergence of Hardik Pandya as a genuine all-rounder. Do you need two of those style of players because Shardul Thakur isn't as good as Hardik Pandya, I don't believe as an all-rounder," Styris said on SPORTS 18's show 'SPORTS OVER THE TOP'.

Styris also said that Shardul could be considered a backup option to Hardik.

"So maybe he is fighting for a backup spot rather than one of the players to play as a frontline. We have seen him play many match-winning innings for India, usually in the longer versions of the game but he does have that ability to hit boundaries, closing out innings or putting the final touches, the cherry on the top if you like," he added.

Promoted

With Hardik not in the squad for the ODIs against West Indies, Shardul might play all three games.

Hardik, however, will make his return to the team for the five-match T20Is against the Windies.