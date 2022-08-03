Suryakumar Yadav was the star of the show in the third T20I of the five-match series against West Indies as he played a knock of 76 runs to help India chase down 165 runs with seven wickets in hand and one over to spare. After the win, Hardik Pandya addressed a press conference where he spoke about the talent of Suryakumar and how the side gets more balance when he bowls his full quota of four overs.

"Surya is someone who is an exceptional player, when he starts playing some shots, you are just in awe. A lot of credit goes to him, he has worked hard. He is getting his due late in his life but god is kind to him and he is getting the maximum," Hardik said.

In the match, Hardik had returned with a spell of 1-19 in four overs, and this helped the visitors restrict West Indies to 164/5 in 20 overs.

"Obviously, I have enjoyed bowling whenever I have bowled. I have mentioned it earlier multiple times, that this was the reason that I felt I should take some time off so that my bowling comes in because I have realised that when I bowl, it gives a lot of balance to the side and confidence to the captain. Yes, I used to bowl before, I used to be a filler if someone is not bowling. I can proudly say that now I can bowl four overs as the third or fourth seamer. I can contribute as equally as I do with the bat," said Hardik.

"I am grateful, I have always thought that hardwork is the key to you making a comeback. No matter the hardships, you always rise through and you get what you deserve, if you do the hardwork. Last World Cup was different, this World Cup will be different. I have always maintained balance in my life, if I do well, I will smile and same reaction would be there even if I do not do well," he added.

Talking about being the vice-captain of India's T20I side for the series against West Indies, Hardik said: "Obviously, very privileged to be even the vice-captain. Rohit gives you a lot of flexibility and freedom which is his strength. Here as well, a lot of credit goes to him and Rahul Dravid for the way they have got the team together and making sure that a lot of positive mindset comes in. Players are feeling secure, they are not looking over their shoulders."

"They are getting ample chances and they are getting told as well if they are not playing. That is something which is commendable. I have always enjoyed responsibility and it has added a little bit flair to my game. When I think more, it adds more to my cricket," he added.

