Shreyas Iyer has emerged as a great option for Indian cricket team in the middle order. His cool and calm composure has seen him lead two IPL teams as well. However, in the recent tour of England, Iyer looked vulnerable against the short ball. Former New Zealand player Scott Styris has now said that Iyer's leadership qualities makes him a good choice for India captaincy. However, the NZ star also added that Iyer needs to address the issues with his batting.

"What I really like about Shreyas Iyer is the leadership qualities that he possesses. I think he's a real possibility to be a captain as well for India. For that reason, I would like to see him in and even give him more and more opportunities to be around this squad," Scott Styris said on SPORTS18.

"What I don't like, the negative if you like, is that there is no secret about Shreyas. He has real problems with the short ball. I think you'll see a lot of teams attack him with the quick bowlers look to attack the body with the bouncer, go under the armpit if you like because I'm not sure he is found a way. He's almost a little bit like Suresh Raina in that regard where teams now know how to attack him. It's now up to Shreyas Iyer to find a way to succeed against that style of bowling. If he can do that, then I think he's one of the first names you write down in that Indian side. I really do like all the qualities about him, but until then, I think you've just got to give him opportunities and if he can't find success then you need to find someone else who can, but he's very talented."

Iyer is part of the squad that will play in the upcoming ODI and T20I series against West Indies.