The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday confirmed that pacer Harshal Patel has been ruled out of the fourth and fifth T20Is against West Indies due to an injury. The board said in a statement that Harshal is yet to recover from his rib injury and this is the reason behind him being ruled out of the series. It is important to note that Harshal did not feature in a single match in the ongoing T20I series.

"Harshal Patel has not fully recovered from his rib injury and is ruled out of the remaining two T20Is against West Indies," the BCCI said in a statement.

Earlier, West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran won the toss and opted to field against India in the fourth T20I.

India made three changes to their lineup as Sanju Samson, Axar Patel and Ravi Bishnoi came in place of Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Team India are currently leading the five-match series 2-1. The fifth and final T20I will be played on Sunday in Florida.

Promoted

India had won the third T20I by 7 wickets after Suryakumar Yadav played an unbeaten knock of 76.

Earlier, India had won the ODI series 3-0 under the leadership of Shikhar Dhawan. The likes of Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya did not feature in the ODIs.