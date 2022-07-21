Former India batter Wasim Jaffer wants Ruturaj Gaikwad to make his ODI debut against West Indies in the first game of three-match series at the Port of Spain in Trinidad on Friday. With captain Rohit Sharma being rested and KL Rahul still recovering from his injury, there's no clarity as to who will accompany Dhawan at the top of the order. Highlighting the youngster's excellent form in Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he scored four centuries in five matches, Jaffer feels that Ruturaj deserves a chance to prove his quality. The 44-year-old also pointed out that playing Ruturaj will keep the left-right opening combo intact.

"I think Ruturaj should make his ODI debut and open with Shikhar in the WI series. Ruturaj scored 4 tons in 5 inns in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, deserves a look in. Also left-right combo stays," Jaffer tweeted on the eve of the first ODI.

During the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Gaikwad scored 603 runs in just five innings at a stunning average of 150.75.

However, Gaikwad is currently behind Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill in the pecking order.

While Gill has scored just 49 runs in three ODI innings, Ishan has fared slightly better with 88 runs from as many innings including a fifty.

Apart from Rohit and Rahul, the likes of Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have also been rested for the ODIs.

India will take on West Indies in a three-match T20I series, followed by a three-match ODI series.

Here is the full India squad for West Indies ODIs:

Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.