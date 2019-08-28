 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
West Indies vs India 2019 03 Aug 19 to 03 Sep 19

2nd Test: West Indies Replace Miguel Cummins With Keemo Paul In 13-Strong Squad

Updated: 28 August 2019 16:20 IST

Keemo Paul became available for selection after recovering from an ankle injury which forced him to sit out of the series opener in Antigua.

2nd Test: West Indies Replace Miguel Cummins With Keemo Paul In 13-Strong Squad
Keemo Paul missed the series opener in Antigua due to an ankle injury. © AFP

The West Indies Cricket Board has included all-rounder Keemo Paul in place of fast bowler Miguel Cummins in the 13-member squad for the second Test against India, beginning on Friday at Sabina Park, Jamaica. The decision was taken after Keemo Paul became available for the selection after recovering from an ankle injury which forced him to sit out of the series opener in Antigua. Also, Cummins' poor show in the first Test, where he failed to pick up any wickets in both the innings, strengthened Paul's case.

Meanwhile, Shane Dowrich has returned to Barbados to continue his rehabilitation after being ruled out of the series with ankle injury.

The Indian team led by Virat Kohli dominated the first Test with bat and ball. They started their World Test Championship campaign with a thumping 318-run victory over the West Indies.

This win earned India their first point in the newly minted competition. With 60 points, India are sitting on top of the points table.

This match is important for the West Indies not only because the series is on the line but also because they of the fact that they are yet to win a game in the ongoing tour and the second Test is their only chance left.

At Kingston, West Indies will have the chance not only to win the second Test to draw the series, but also the opportunity to claim 60 points for a win or to claim their first points in the World Test Championship.

West Indies squad: Jason Holder (capt), Kraigg Braithwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rakheem Cornwall, Jahmar Hamilton, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope (wk), Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach.


(With IANS inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article West Indies West Indies Cricket Team Keemo Paul Miguel Cummins Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica West Indies vs India 2019 Cricket West Indies vs India, 2nd Test
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Keemo Paul has replaced Miguel Cummins in the 13-member squad
  • The Indian team dominated the first Test with both bat and ball.
  • The second Test starts on Friday at Sabina Park, Jamaica
Related Articles
England vs Australia 2nd Test Day 5 Highlights, Ashes 2019: Australia Survive As Lord
England vs Australia 2nd Test Day 5 Highlights, Ashes 2019: Australia Survive As Lord's Test Against England Ends In A Draw
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 114
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 27 August 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.