West Indies vs India 2019 03 Aug 19 to 03 Sep 19

Virat Kohli To Not Hold Pre-Departure Press Conference For India’s Tour Of West Indies

Updated: 28 July 2019 14:40 IST
India are scheduled to leave on Monday to play a full series (three T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests) against the West Indies.

Virat Kohli will lead the team in all formats of the series starting on August 3. © AFP

Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri usually address the media before leaving for India's overseas tours but there will be no pre-departure press conference for the West Indies series. "There will be no pre-departure press conference by the Indian team leaving for the West Indies. There is no window for a press conference ahead of the departure. We tried but it was not possible," a BCCI source told ANI. India are scheduled to leave on Monday to play a full series (three T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests) against the West Indies.

Virat Kohli will lead the team in all formats of the series starting on August 3.

Rishabh Pant was included as the wicket-keeper in the limited-over squads after MS Dhoni made himself unavailable for the tour.

Shikhar Dhawan, who was ruled out of the World Cup after sustaining a left-hand injury, has returned to the side for the ODIs and T20Is matches.

However, fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for the three ODIs and as many T20Is.

Following are the squads for the West Indies tour:

T20Is: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar and Navdeep Saini.

ODIs: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed and Navdeep Saini.

Tests: Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (wk) Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Umesh Yadav.

(With ANI Inputs)

