Virat Kohli Sings National Anthem Ahead Of Pro Kabaddi League Match, Twitter Loves It

Virat Kohli, the India cricket team captain, opened the Mumbai leg of Pro Kabaddi Season 7 at the NSCI Dome in Worli on Saturday. The special guest also sang the National Anthem ahead of the Maharashtra Derby as home team U Mumba took on the Puneri Paltan. Kohli seemed to be enjoying the tackles and raids as the camera kept panning on him. However, the fans on social media could not stop raving about how proud they were after Kohli sang the anthem .

Here are some reactions.

Virat Kohli also spoke about his love for Kabaddi and described how the game he played in childhood had grown rapidly with the introduction of the Pro Kabaddi League.

"Kabaddi has taken a leap in the sports culture in our country since the inception of Pro Kabaddi League. Seeing a sport that we all have played as kids get to this stature today gives a different feeling altogether, especially when you know that the Indian kabaddi team is one of the best ones in the world," Kohli said.

"Then seeing how players from all over the globe come to India to be a part of the PKL shows that the level of the sport has been escalated exponentially. The reason kabaddi has become a world recognised sport is due to the fitness and determination of Indian kabaddi players," he added.

Hours before the match, Kohli had also tweeted about his upcoming appearance at the Pro Kabaddi match.

Kabaddi, #IsseToughKuchNahi! Who is joining me in Mumbai to witness this LIVE?

Watch me at tonight's @ProKabaddi game at 7 PM. Only on @StarSportsIndia pic.twitter.com/JJQi9I8zs1 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 27, 2019

Kohli's next international assignment will begin on August 3 as India are scheduled to play a full away series against the West Indies.

India will play three T20Is, three ODIs and two Test matches against the West Indies.