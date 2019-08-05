 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
West Indies vs India 2019 03 Aug 19 to 03 Sep 19

Virat Kohli Meets "Biggest Boss" On Tour Of West Indies. See Picture

Updated: 05 August 2019 18:17 IST

Virat Kohli on Monday revealed who according to him is the "biggest boss".

Virat Kohli Meets "Biggest Boss" On Tour Of West Indies. See Picture
Virat Kohli hailed Washington Sundar's performance after India defeated the West Indies in 2nd T20I. © AFP

Virat Kohli, who is among the most successful cricketers of the current generation, on Monday revealed who according to him is the "biggest boss". After India took an unassailable lead in the three-match T20 International (T20I) series against the West Indies by winning the first two matches, Kohli tweeted a picture with Windies legend Sir Vivian Richards on his Twitter handle. "With the biggest BOSS!," the Indian skipper captioned the picture. The Indian team will now travel to Guyana from Florida where they will take on the hosts in the third and final match of the series.

India rode on a half-century by Rohit Sharma and impressive bowling display by Krunal Pandya to defeat the West Indies by 22 runs via Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method in the second T20 International in Florida on Sunday.

After the win, the World No. 1 ODI batsman Kohli hailed Washington Sundar's performance, saying the "fitter, leaner" youngster showed outstanding composure in India's clinical win.

"Starting with the new ball, the way Sundar has bowled against guys who come hard at the ball, he's done a tremendous job. The composure he's shown has been outstanding. He's become fitter, leaner and is very handy with the bat as well," said Kohli.

After securing the series win, Virat Kohli was open to the idea of experimenting in the final T20I.

"Winning is always going to be priority. But sealing the series gives the chance to bring few guys in. Idea is always going to be to win first. But winning the first two games gives the cushion," said Kohli in the post-match presentation.

India will take on West Indies in the third and final T20I of the rubber on Tuesday.

(With PTI inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Washington Sundar West Indies vs India 2019 Cricket West Indies vs India, 2nd T20I
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli revealed who according to him is the "biggest boss"
  • India took an unassailable lead in the three-match series
  • India will take on West Indies in the third and final T20I on Tuesday
Related Articles
3rd T20I Preview: India Eye T20I Series Whitewash Over West Indies
3rd T20I Preview: India Eye T20I Series Whitewash Over West Indies
Virat Kohli Hails Washington Sundar
Virat Kohli Hails Washington Sundar's "Outstanding Composure" After 2nd T20I Triumph
"Steve Smith Better Than Virat Kohli": Former England Cricketer
"Steve Smith Better Than Virat Kohli": Former England Cricketer's Tweet Irks Fans
West Indies vs India: Virat Kohli Calls Navdeep Saini "A Rarity" After Impressive T20I Debut
West Indies vs India: Virat Kohli Calls Navdeep Saini "A Rarity" After Impressive T20I Debut
2nd T20I: India Look To Clinch Series With Another Victory Over Woeful West Indies
2nd T20I: India Look To Clinch Series With Another Victory Over Woeful West Indies
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.