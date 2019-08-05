 
West Indies vs India 2019 03 Aug 19 to 03 Sep 19

Virat Kohli Hails Washington Sundar's "Outstanding Composure" After 2nd T20I Triumph

Updated: 05 August 2019 10:45 IST

India captain Virat Kohli hailed Washington Sundar's performance, saying the "fitter, leaner" 19-year-old showed outstanding composure in India's clinical win.

Virat Kohli Hails Washington Sundar
Washington Sundar gave away just 12 runs and picked up a wicket in the 3 overs he bowled. © AFP

India beat the West Indies by 22 runs (DLS method) in the second Twenty20 International (T20I) on Sunday to take an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. While young pacer Navdeep Saini starred with the ball in the opening T20I, Sunday saw another youngster -- Washington Sundar -- impress. The 19-year-old spinner bowled three overs, giving away just 12 runs and picking up the wicket of Sunil Narine. India captain Virat Kohli hailed Washington Sundar's performance, saying the "fitter, leaner" youngster showed outstanding composure in India's clinical win.

"Starting with the new ball, the way Sundar has bowled against guys who come hard at the ball, he's done a tremendous job. The composure he's shown has been outstanding. He's become fitter, leaner and is very handy with the bat as well," expressed Kohli

"He is definitely going to be a factor for us."

Electing to bat, Rohit Sharma top scored for India with a fine 67 off 51 balls. Krunal Pandya smashed an unbeaten 20 off just 13 balls while Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with nine not out off four balls as India posted 167 for five in 20 overs.

In reply, the West Indies lost two early wickets while Nicholas Pooran struggled to get going, scoring 19 off 34 balls. Rovman Powell hit 54 off 34 balls to keep the Windies in the hunt but was sent packing by Krunal Pandya before he could inflict more damage.

With the West Indies labouring at 98 for four in 15.3 overs, rain forced play to be suspended.

After securing the series win, Virat Kohli was open to the idea of experimenting in the final T20I.

"Winning is always going to be priority. But sealing the series gives the chance to bring few guys in. Idea is always going to be to win first. But winning the first two games gives the cushion," said Kohli in the post-match presentation.

"We set up a good foundation. Good finish from (Ravindra) Jadeja and Krunal (Pandya) to get us past 160. The way we were going, could have got to 180, but pitch slowed down considerably in latter half."

India will take on West Indies in the third and final T20I of the rubber on Tuesday.

(With IANS inputs)

