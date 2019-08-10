 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
West Indies vs India 2019 03 Aug 19 to 03 Sep 19

India vs West Indies 2019: Virat Kohli 19 Runs Shy Of Becoming Leading ODI Run-Scorer Against West Indies

Updated: 10 August 2019 20:23 IST

If Virat Kohli manages to hit 19 runs in the second ODI, he will topple Javed Miandad as the highest run-scorer against the West Indies.

India vs West Indies 2019: Virat Kohli 19 Runs Shy Of Becoming Leading ODI Run-Scorer Against West Indies
Virat Kohli has scored 1912 runs in 33 ODI innings against the West Indies. © AFP

Virat Kohli, India's captain across all formats needs just 19 runs to become the highest run-scorer against the West Indies in One-Day International (ODI) cricket. Virat Kohli will go past former Pakistan batsman Javed Miandad who scored 1930 runs against the West Indies in 64 innings. Kohli did not get a chance to bat in the first ODI in Guyana on Thursday after inclement weather led to a no result. If Kohli scores 19 runs in the second ODI in Port of Spain, he will break Miandad's record by 30 innings. Kohli has scored 1912 runs in 33 ODI innings against the West Indies so far.

Virat Kohli has scored seven centuries and 10 half-centuries against the West Indies in the 50-over format. On the other hand, Javed Miandad has hit one century along with 12 half-centuries for Pakistan against the same opponent.

Miandad played his last ODI against the Windies in 1993 and so Kohli will be breaking a 26-year-old record if he manages to hit 19 runs in the upcoming second ODI in Port of Spain. 

In the T20I series that preceded the ODIs, Kohli was India's highest scorer with 106 runs under his belt. He was the second highest run-scorer in the series overall behind Kieron Pollard who scored 115 runs. India won the series 3-0. 

The second ODI between India and the West Indies will be played at the Queen's Park Oval stadium in Port of Spain, Trinidad. The final two ODIs of the three-match series will be played in Port of Spain on August 11 and 14 respectively. 

For the two Test matches, both the teams will travel to Antigua and Jamaica for the final leg of the tour.

(With IANS inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team West Indies West Indies Cricket Team West Indies vs India 2019 Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Javed Miandad Cricket
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Kohli need 19 runs to become leading run scorer against the West Indies
  • Kohli didn't get to bat in the first ODI which was called off due to rain
  • India and West Indies will lock horns in Port of Spain for 2nd ODI
Related Articles
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Rift Possibly Made Up By Frustrated Player In Squad, Says Sunil Gavaskar
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Rift Possibly Made Up By Frustrated Player In Squad, Says Sunil Gavaskar
Watch: Virat Kohli
Watch: Virat Kohli's Reaction When Rohit Sharma Guessed His Name During Dumb Charades
"Either It Should Rain Out Or Play The Full Game", Rain Interruptions Miff Virat Kohli
"Either It Should Rain Out Or Play The Full Game", Rain Interruptions Miff Virat Kohli
Watch: Virat Kohli Puts On His Dancing Shoes As Rain Plays Spoilsport In West Indies vs India 1st ODI
Watch: Virat Kohli Puts On His Dancing Shoes As Rain Plays Spoilsport In West Indies vs India 1st ODI
Virat Kohli Deserves Tag Of Great Player, Says Former England Captain Mike Gatting
Virat Kohli Deserves Tag Of Great Player, Says Former England Captain Mike Gatting
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 09 August 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.