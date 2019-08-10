Virat Kohli, India's captain across all formats needs just 19 runs to become the highest run-scorer against the West Indies in One-Day International (ODI) cricket. Virat Kohli will go past former Pakistan batsman Javed Miandad who scored 1930 runs against the West Indies in 64 innings. Kohli did not get a chance to bat in the first ODI in Guyana on Thursday after inclement weather led to a no result. If Kohli scores 19 runs in the second ODI in Port of Spain, he will break Miandad's record by 30 innings. Kohli has scored 1912 runs in 33 ODI innings against the West Indies so far.

Virat Kohli has scored seven centuries and 10 half-centuries against the West Indies in the 50-over format. On the other hand, Javed Miandad has hit one century along with 12 half-centuries for Pakistan against the same opponent.

Miandad played his last ODI against the Windies in 1993 and so Kohli will be breaking a 26-year-old record if he manages to hit 19 runs in the upcoming second ODI in Port of Spain.

In the T20I series that preceded the ODIs, Kohli was India's highest scorer with 106 runs under his belt. He was the second highest run-scorer in the series overall behind Kieron Pollard who scored 115 runs. India won the series 3-0.

The second ODI between India and the West Indies will be played at the Queen's Park Oval stadium in Port of Spain, Trinidad. The final two ODIs of the three-match series will be played in Port of Spain on August 11 and 14 respectively.

For the two Test matches, both the teams will travel to Antigua and Jamaica for the final leg of the tour.

(With IANS inputs)