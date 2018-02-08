 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

3rd ODI: Javed Miandad Applauds Virat Kohli, Calls Him A Genius

Updated: 08 February 2018 15:13 IST

Virat Kohli's technique allows him to score every time, feels Javed Miandad.

3rd ODI: Javed Miandad Applauds Virat Kohli, Calls Him A Genius
Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 160 in the third ODI against South Africa. © AFP

India captain Virat Kohli time and again has proved why he is one of the most celebrated cricketers of the current time. Kohli displayed temperament, skill and immaculate precision in the third One-day International (ODI) against South Africa en route his majestic 160 not out, which helped his team defeat the mighty South Africans by a margin of 124 runs. Following his incredible knock, cricketers worldwide heaped praise on the Indian captain for his match-winning knock and touted him as one of the best in the business. Among all the plaudits, batting great Javed Miandad in an interview with pakpassion.net hailed Kohli for his batting technique which helps him score runs at will.

"To me, the mark of a great batsman, like Kohli is the fact that he can vary his technique by quickly understanding the strengths and weaknesses of the bowlers. Kohli is a genius who is the best batsman in the world," Miandad said.

The former Pakistan captain, who is known for his ability to rescue his team from the jaws of defeat, said that he admires the Indian batsmen for their batting technique, which makes them successful.

"What I really admire about Indian batsmen and the reason why they are so successful, is the fact that their batting technique is correct. In Virat Kohli's case his batting method is what allows him to score runs not just once but almost every time he comes in to bat. If a batsman's technique is bad, he can put some runs on the board once in a while, but he will not be able to do that consistently which is exactly true in Kohli's case," Miandad added.

Topics : India Cricket Team South Africa Cricket Team Virat Kohli South Africa vs India 2018 Cricket Javed Miandad
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Kohli was adjudged as the Man of the match in the 3rd ODI vs South Africa
  • Kohli's technique allows him to score every time, feels Javed Miandad
  • India lead South Africa 3-0 in the six-match ODI series
Related Articles
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli's Emotions Were "Little Over The Top" In South Africa, Says Steve Waugh
India vs South Africa: Captain Virat Kohli Beats Allan Border In A Unique Record
India vs South Africa: Captain Virat Kohli Beats Allan Border In A Unique Record
Injured Virat Kohli Gives Head Massage To Shikhar Dhawan During 3rd T20I
Injured Virat Kohli Gives Head Massage To Shikhar Dhawan During 3rd T20I
'We Are Still 80 Per Cent': Ever-Hungry Kohli Wants More From India
ICC T20I Rankings: Virat Kohli Drops To 6th Place, Bhuvneshwar Kumar And Shikhar Dhawan Rise
ICC T20I Rankings: Virat Kohli Drops To 6th Place, Bhuvneshwar Kumar And Shikhar Dhawan Rise
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 14 February 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.