West Indies vs India 2019 03 Aug 19 to 03 Sep 19

Jasprit Bumrah Celebrates Raksha Bandhan Early Due To "Team India Duties"

Updated: 13 August 2019 17:18 IST

Jasprit Bumrah, who wasn't part of the limited-overs series against the West Indies, will join the Test squad in the Caribbean for a two-match series.

Jasprit Bumrah has claimed 49 wickets in 10 Test matches. © Twitter

Jasprit Bumrah celebrated Raksha Bandhan two days earlier as he has been called for "Team India duties" and the fast bowler "couldn't miss out on celebrating" the festival with his sister Juhika. "Team India duties means I won't be here for Raksha Bandhan but I just couldn't miss out on celebrating with you, Juhika. Thank you for always being there for me," Jasprit Bumrah wrote on Twitter. Jasprit Bumrah, who wasn't part of the limited-overs series against the West Indies, will join the Test squad in the Caribbean for a two-match Test series, starting August 22.

Prior to the series that will mark the beginning of the World Test Championship for both India and the West Indies, India will play a three-day practice match against the West Indies Cricket Board President XI in Antigua from August 17 to 19.

Under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, India swept the three-match T20 International series 3-0 and will take on the West Indies in the final match of the three-match One-day International series on Wednesday.

India currently lead the series 1-0 as the first ODI was washed out after 13 overs of play at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

The 25-year-old fast bowler has cemented his place in the number one-ranked Test team in a short span of time. Having played only 10 Test matches so far, Bumrah has claimed 49 wickets with an impressive economy of 2.66 runs per over.

Bumrah was rested for the ODI and T20I series against the West Indies as a part of a workload management programme after the World Cup 2019. Bumrah, ranked number one in the ODI rankings, helped India reach the semi-finals in the World Cup in the UK.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Jasprit Jasbirsingh Bumrah Jasprit Bumrah West Indies vs India 2019 Cricket West Indies vs India, 1st Test
Highlights
  • Jasprit Bumrah celebrated Raksha Bandhan two days earlier
  • Bumrah has been called for "Team India duties"
  • India will play a 3-day practice match in Antigua from August 17 to 19
