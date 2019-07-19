 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
West Indies vs India 2019 03 Aug 19 to 03 Sep 19

MS Dhoni Has No Immediate Plans To Retire, Says Longtime Friend Arun Pandey

Updated: 19 July 2019 19:51 IST

The picture on MS Dhoni's plans will be clearer once the squad is picked for the tour beginning August 3.

MS Dhoni Has No Immediate Plans To Retire, Says Longtime Friend Arun Pandey
MS Dhoni has captained India to titles in all major ICC events. © AFP

MS Dhoni has no immediate plans to retire despite the intense speculation surrounding his future, his longtime friend and business partner Arun Pandey said on Friday. Speculations over MS Dhoni's future intensified ever since India lost their big-ticket World Cup semi-final against New Zealand earlier this month. "He has no immediate plans to retire. The constant speculation over the future of a great player like him is unfortunate," Pandey told PTI.

Pandey's comments came ahead of Sunday's team selection for the West Indies tour. The picture on Dhoni's plans will be clearer once the squad is picked for the tour beginning August 3.

BCCI officials are expected to speak to the two-time World Cup winning captain.

Pandey has been associated with Dhoni for a long time and also handles his business interest besides heading Rhiti Sports, a sports management company.

With the selectors looking at the future following the World Cup, the 38-year-old may not be an automatic pick in the team.

The speculation surrounding Dhoni's retirement is only growing by the day with many of his countless fans wanting him to carry on while some questioning his waning abilities as a batsman.

Dhoni has captained India to titles in all major ICC events -- World Cup, World T20 and Champions Trophy.

His last international innings of 50 ended in heartbreak for the entire nation as he was run out with a brilliant direct hit from the deep by New Zealand opener Martin Guptill, effectively ending India's hopes in the knock-out game.

Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja had brought back India into the game with a 116-run stand after they were reeling at 24 for four chasing 240.

The man from Ranchi have turned up for the country in 350 ODIs, 90 Tests and 98 T20 Internationals. He has amassed 10,773 ODI runs at an average of over 50 while in Test cricket, Dhoni accumulated 4876 runs at 38.09.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Mahendra Singh Dhoni MS Dhoni West Indies vs India 2019 Cricket World Cup 2019
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Speculations over Dhoni's future intensified ever since India's WC exit
  • BCCI officials are expected to speak to MS Dhoni
  • His last international innings of 50 ended in heartbreak for the nation
Related Articles
Indian Team Has No Viable Alternative To MS Dhoni, Says Former National Selector Sanjay Jagdale
Indian Team Has No Viable Alternative To MS Dhoni, Says Former National Selector Sanjay Jagdale
Selection Committee To Meet On July 21 To Pick India
Selection Committee To Meet On July 21 To Pick India's Squad For West Indies Tour
MS Dhoni Should Be Informed About His Future, Feels Virender Sehwag
MS Dhoni Should Be Informed About His Future, Feels Virender Sehwag
Focus On MS Dhoni
Focus On MS Dhoni's Future, Virat Kohli's Availability Ahead Of Team Selection For West Indies Tour
MS Dhoni Doubtful For West Indies Tour, Will Participate In "Transitioning Phase" For Team India: Reports
MS Dhoni Doubtful For West Indies Tour, Will Participate In "Transitioning Phase" For Team India: Reports
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.