MS Dhoni remains one of the biggest cricket icons the game has ever known but in the twilight years of his career, he has been subjected to a lot of criticism because of his low scoring rate and sluggish knocks. According to latest reports, MS Dhoni , who was widely expected to retire after India's exit from World Cup 2019, has made himself unavailable for the limited-overs leg of India's upcoming full tour of the West Indies. "MS will not go to the West Indies. Going forward, he will not travel with the team within India or overseas as the first-choice wicketkeeper. Rishabh Pant will take over and there will be a grooming window for him until he settles down. During this time, MS will help in the transition. For all you know, he could be part of the 15 but not part of the 11. This team needs a guiding hand on multiple fronts and wishing MS away is clearly unhealthy," a source was quoted as saying by the Times Of India .

The report added that MS Dhoni will participate in a "transitioning phase" of Indian cricket.

During the recently-concluded World Cup 2019, India played true to their favourites tag by winning seven of the eight games with the one against New Zealand getting called off due to rain.

They lost to England, but still managed to top the table with 15 points from nine matches.

During the tournament, Dhoni scored 273 runs in eight innings but his 50-run knock in the semi-final against New Zealand could not help India cross the finish line.

The Indian team for next month's tour of the West Indies will be announced on July 19 with the limited-overs leg beginning on August 3.

