 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
West Indies vs India 2019 03 Aug 19 to 03 Sep 19

MS Dhoni Doubtful For West Indies Tour, Will Participate In "Transitioning Phase" For Team India: Reports

Updated: 17 July 2019 12:52 IST

After World Cup 2019, the next point of discussion in Indian cricket is if MS Dhoni will retire and if so, when.

MS Dhoni Doubtful For West Indies Tour, Will Participate In "Transitioning Phase" For Team India: Reports
MS Dhoni was widely expected to retire after India's exit from World Cup 2019. © AFP

MS Dhoni remains one of the biggest cricket icons the game has ever known but in the twilight years of his career, he has been subjected to a lot of criticism because of his low scoring rate and sluggish knocks. According to latest reports, MS Dhoni, who was widely expected to retire after India's exit from World Cup 2019, has made himself unavailable for the limited-overs leg of India's upcoming full tour of the West Indies. "MS will not go to the West Indies. Going forward, he will not travel with the team within India or overseas as the first-choice wicketkeeper. Rishabh Pant will take over and there will be a grooming window for him until he settles down. During this time, MS will help in the transition. For all you know, he could be part of the 15 but not part of the 11. This team needs a guiding hand on multiple fronts and wishing MS away is clearly unhealthy," a source was quoted as saying by the Times Of India.

The report added that MS Dhoni will participate in a "transitioning phase" of Indian cricket.

During the recently-concluded World Cup 2019, India played true to their favourites tag by winning seven of the eight games with the one against New Zealand getting called off due to rain.

They lost to England, but still managed to top the table with 15 points from nine matches.

During the tournament, Dhoni scored 273 runs in eight innings but his 50-run knock in the semi-final against New Zealand could not help India cross the finish line.

The Indian team for next month's tour of the West Indies will be announced on July 19 with the limited-overs leg beginning on August 3.
 

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team West Indies West Indies Cricket Team Mahendra Singh Dhoni MS Dhoni West Indies vs India 2019 Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • MS Dhoni remains one of the biggest cricket icons
  • Dhoni made himself unavailable for the upcoming tour of the West Indies
  • MS Dhoni will participate in a "transitioning phase" of Indian cricket
Related Articles
Selectors To Pick Squad For West Indies Tour On July 19, No Clarity On MS Dhoni
Selectors To Pick Squad For West Indies Tour On July 19, No Clarity On MS Dhoni's Future Yet
Ravi Shastri Clears The Air On MS Dhoni
Ravi Shastri Clears The Air On MS Dhoni's Batting Position In World Cup 2019 Semi-Final
Blog: 3 Reasons Why India Lost The World Cup And Why Dhoni Wasn
Blog: 3 Reasons Why India Lost The World Cup And Why Dhoni Wasn't One Of Them
"Don
"Don't Retire": Fans Appeal To MS Dhoni After India's World Cup Exit
MS Dhoni May Be Considered For New Zealand Squad If He Changes Nationality, Says Kane Williamson
MS Dhoni May Be Considered For New Zealand Squad If He Changes Nationality, Says Kane Williamson
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.