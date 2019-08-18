 
West Indies vs India 2019 03 Aug 19 to 03 Sep 19

Dwayne Bravo Parties With "Brothers From India" At Brian Lara's Residence. See Pictures

Updated: 18 August 2019 11:04 IST

Brian Lara hosted players of the Indian team and the West Indies for a party at his residence.

Dwayne Bravo Parties With "Brothers From India" At Brian Lara
India swept the T20I series, before claiming the ODI series in the West Indies. © Instagram

India will begin their World Test Championship campaign against the West Indies with a two-match series, starting in Antigua on Thursday. Ahead of the clash, legendary batsman Brian Lara hosted players of the Indian team and the West Indies for a party at his residence. Dwayne Bravo, who wasn't in squads for T20 International and One-day International series, both of which India won, shared the pictures of the get together. "Thx to @brianlaraofficial for hosting us all at his residence..always great to catch up with my teammates and our brothers from India," Dwayne Bravo captioned the photographs on Instagram.

Under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, India swept the three-match T20I series, before claiming the three-match ODI series 2-0 as the first ODI was abandoned due to rain in Guyana.

Chris Gayle, who recently surpassed Lara to become the highest ODI run-scorer for West Indies, was spotted in the party along with Kieron Pollard and Sunil Narine.

Playing his 300th ODI, Gayle surpassed the tally of 10,405 with the help of 11 runs in the second match of the three-ODI series. The 39-year-old added 72 runs in the third ODI, which India won by six wickets to clinch the three-match series 2-0.   

Indian players Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kedar Jadhav were among few spotted in Lara's party.

India opener Shikhar Dhawan posted a picture with the legendary left-handed batsman, saying: "Lefty aur lefty ka ultimate combo".

Dhawan was part of the limited overs series in the West Indies, but missed out on a spot in the Test squad. Rahul and Mayank Agarwal are expected to open the innings for India when they begin their World Test Championship campaign against the West Indies in Antigua.

Comments
Highlights
  • India will begin their World Test Championship campaign against Windies
  • They will play a two-match series, starting in Antigua on Thursday
  • Brian Lara hosted players of Indian team and West Indies for a party
